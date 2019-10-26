

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - The Kitchener-Waterloo community came together on Friday with NHL alumni and Olympians for a fantasy hockey tournament to raise awareness and financial support for the city's homeless.

Athletes like Georges Laraque, John Scott, Shayne Corson and Cherie Piper participated in the event.

This is the sixth consecutive year the tournament has visited the city.

To date, the charity called Hockey Helps the Homeless has raised $1 million for Kitchener-Waterloo.

"From the start, Kitchener-Waterloo has really rallied behind our cause and they continue to exceed our expectations," the organization's executive director, Ryan Baillie, said in a press release.

This year, Hockey Helps the Homeless will be donating $260,000 between Lutherwood, House of Friendship, oneROOF Youth Services and the YW Kitchener-Waterloo.