Former NHL player named president of Kitchener Waterloo Jr. B Siskins

The Kitchener Waterloo Jr. B Siskins have announced Canadian hockey player and former NHL alumnus Anthony Stewart as their new president.

Stewart played for the Kingston Frontenacs in the Ontario Hockey League before the Florida Panthers drafted him in 2003.

He later spent time with the Atlanta Thrashers and the Carolina Hurricanes before moving onto European hockey leagues.

The Siskins said Stewart has since been at the forefront of social impact in the hockey community with his charity ‘Hockey Equality’.

The organization aims to create diversity at all levels of the game by lowering financial barriers for Black, Indigenous, persons of colour and female youth.

“I am extremely honoured and humbled to be named new president of the Kitchener Waterloo Siskins,” said Stewart in a release. “I am committed to connecting with the local universities, businesses and fans alongside my charity … to continue to have the Siskins be a staple in the community.”

The Siskins also announced Mike Camilleri as director of hockey and Errol McDonald as vice-president.