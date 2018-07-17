

The former Treasurer of the Royal Canadian Legion in Flesherton was arrested on July 11 after turning himself in.

Early Clarance Woolery III had an outstanding warrant, before turning himself in at the Chatsworth OPP branch.

On February 11, the president of the Flesherton Legion branch called police, reporting a theft of approximately $16,000.

An independent forensic financial audit was conducted, and Woolery III was accused.

An arrest warrant was obtained after he failed to meet with police and couldn’t be contacted.

He has been charged with theft over $5,000, fraud over $5,000, falsification of books and documents, criminal breach of trust and unlawful use of military uniforms.

He is scheduled in an Owen Sound court on August 9.