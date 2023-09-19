Former Kitchener teacher who taped students to chairs found guilty of professional misconduct

The Ontario Teachers’ College has found a former Kitchener teacher, who taped two elementary school students to their chairs, guilty of professional misconduct.

CTV News previously reported the incident happened at Alpine Public School in fall of 2021.

A decision from the college’s disciplinary panel says it amounted to psychological or emotional abuse.

An agreed statement of facts say the teacher’s intent was to remind one student not to get up and another not to twist around and socialize.

The panel said her actions created fear, showed a disregard for the students’ wellbeing, and were, “disgraceful, dishonourable, and unprofessional.”

They’ve ordered her licence to teach be suspended for four months and that she take an approved classroom management course if she wants to return to teaching.

Previous assault charges against the teacher were withdrawn last year in favour of a peace bond.