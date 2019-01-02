

CTV Kitchener





A former head coach of the Kitchener Rangers is heading to Humboldt.

The Broncos announced on Jan. 1 that Troy Smith would be the team’s assistant coach for the rest of the season.

“I am excited and energized to get to know our players and join the Humboldt community,” Smith was quoted in part in a press release.

Smith spent nine years with the Rangers, two as a head coach and seven as an assistant.

He won the OHL championship in 2008 under now-San Jose Sharks coach Peter DeBoer.

Smith was most recently the head coach of the Saginaw Spirit.