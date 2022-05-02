Former Kitchener Councillor Christina Weylie dies

Former City of Kitchener Ward 6 Councillor Christina Weylie has died.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said he is deeply saddened to learn she passed away in England, while spending the winter there with her daughter.

She was first elected to council on Feb. 6, 1964 and served for 26 years until her retirement from elected life on Nov. 30, 2010.

“On behalf of the City of Kitchener, I extend my sincere condolences to Christina’s two children – Catherine and Donald, her extended family, friends and many former colleagues,” Vrabanovic’s statement reads in part.

Weylie played a significant role in bringing the Victoria Hills Community Centre to life, along with one of the city’s first community gardens.

She was chair of the city’s planning committee and also served with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

A memorial service is being planned for Weylie on June 22.