KITCHENER -- A Guelph teen broke into a former jail on Thursday afternoon.

Police received a call around 12:45 p.m. from a security guard at the former Guelph Correctional Centre on York Road. According to police, the guard saw a male on surveillance camera in the facility.

Officers spent an hour clearing the building floor-by-floor before finding the teen inside.

The 14-year-old boy was cautioned for break-and-enter. Police said he was handed over to his father without laying any charges.