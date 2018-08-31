Featured
Former foster parent charged with multiple sex offences
Published Friday, August 31, 2018
Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged a Grey Highlands man with multiple sex offences.
Police say they began their investigation on Aug. 14 after receiving the allegations about a man involving young people.
Police say on Aug. 22 a 69-year-old man was arrested and charged with five counts of sexual assault on a person under 16, 4 counts of sexual interference, six counts of indecent exposure to a person under 16, and one count of sexual exploitation.
According to OPP, the man was a foster parent in the Caledon area before moving to Grey Highlands.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and it’s unknown if there were any other victims.
The 69-year-old has a court date in Owen Sound.