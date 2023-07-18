Former employee hit with 84 charges after defrauding employer for over $11,500: Guelph police

Guelph police have charged an 18-year-old 84 times for allegedly defrauding her former employer out of over $11,500.

Police were first contacted by a retail business in mid-June, who reported they had been looking into suspicious transactions.

A total of 84 refunds had been credited to two debit or credit cards of an employee, with the refunds totaling over $11,500, according to police.

Police say the employee had worked at the business for almost two years, but has since been let go.

An 18-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with 84 counts of fraud under $5,000.