KITCHENER -- A former employee of Highland Pines Campground has been arrested and charged with arson after a fire at the site destroyed multiple vehicles.

Emergency crews were called to the incident in Centre Wellington at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A witness reported hearing explosions and seeing large flames coming from the campground.

Property damage from the fire is pegged at about $150,000 after a shed, excavator, loader, dump truck, and bulldozer were burned.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Wellington County OPP have charged a 42-year-old Niagara Falls man with arson, trespassing at night, failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking, and failing to comply with probation order.

None of the charges have been proven in court.