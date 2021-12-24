Former condo board president charged with fraud

KITCHENER -

A former condo board president in Guelph is accused of making $80,000 in fraudulent transactions.

Guelph Police say the 58-year-old man was removed from his position earlier this year and records were turned over to his successor.

That's when, according to police, it was discovered that $42,000 in payments that were allegedly made to vendors were actually deposited into a private bank account.

Police also say they were contacted by a local bank who reported more than $40,000 in fraudulent transactions through the same bank account.

Police say the 58-year-old turned himself into custody on Thursday.

He's been charged with fraud over $5,000, uttering a forged document and false pretenses.