Former cancer patient calls Wheels of Hope program 'invaluable' as more volunteer drivers are needed
The Canadian Cancer Society’s Wheels of Hope program is putting a call out for more volunteer drivers in the tri-cities and in Guelph.
The program provides transportation for cancer patients so they can get to and from their medical appointments, thanks to volunteer drivers.
The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) says there are about 40 active volunteer drivers locally but there are about 200 people using their program.
“We could really use at least 20 new volunteers, just to make sure that anyone who needs a ride gets a ride and give our current volunteers a bit of a break,” said Mark Kahan, who deals with volunteer recruitment for Wheels of Hope.
MEET A KITCHENER VOLUNTEER DRIVER
Guenther Kozak is from Kitchener and started driving for Wheels of Hope as a volunteer in May.
Kozak said he has a busy week ahead of him and tries to volunteer about twice a week.
Guenther Kozak, from Kitchener, looks at his list of people he will drive, as a volunteer driver for Wheels of Hope. (CTV News/Heather Senoran) “Tomorrow I've got two people going to Grand River [Hospital] and one person going to Guelph General,” Kozak said.
He said he’s driven local clients as far as Toronto or Hamilton, and knows some clients also use the program to go to appointments in London as well.
“It feels good to help people in need and it's rewarding,” admitted Kozak.
Kozak said he does whatever he can do to help. Like many, the cause hits close to home.
“It was my girlfriend. She had breast cancer quite a few years ago. Now she's cancer free but she went through that,” he said.
FORMER CLIENT REFLECTS
Jacqui Armitage from Cambridge had an aggressive form of breast cancer from 2017 to 2019.
Jacqui Armitage, from Cambridge, used the Wheels of Hope program for about one year. (Submitted/Jacqui Armitage)“So I used Wheels of Hope. It was through all my radiation treatments. They were daily for five weeks,” said Armitage.
Not to mention, hormone therapy appointments for 14 months and oncologist appointments after that. When you’re a cancer patient, the appointments can seem endless.
“You are already feeling so weak and vulnerable through the process. So to just have, you know, some layers of that stress taken off is invaluable,” Armitage said.
GRAND RIVER HOSPITAL STAFF ARE GRATEFUL
Staff at Grand River Hospital (GRH) told CTV that many people make use of the Wheels of Hope program and said that they are grateful for the volunteers who support their patients.
Guenther Kozak has been driving for Wheels of Hope since May 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran) “Many patients do not have access to transportation for their cancer appointments, adding additional stress when they are already managing the many difficult parts of a cancer diagnosis,” said a statement on behalf of the cancer care team at GRH. “Not only does Wheels of Hope provide a vital service in providing transportation for patients, it supports patients' overall wellbeing by allowing them peace of mind about attending their appointments, and providing the opportunity to socialize with the volunteers who care deeply about providing this service.”
MORE ON THE PROGRAM
The CCS said the program faced many challenges during the pandemic, as ride-sharing with other clients wasn't allowed so the need for drivers was even bigger. The organization said they've recently relaxed those rules, but do still encourage masking while using the Wheels for Hope program.
Volunteer drivers for Wheels of Hope will get a sign to put on their dashboard. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)The CCS said the need for more volunteer drivers is felt across the province.
Anyone who wants to become a volunteer can find more information online.
