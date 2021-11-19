Former Cambridge school built in late 1800s to be demolished

CAMBRIDGE -

One of the oldest schools in Waterloo Region is coming down.

Cambridge's municipal heritage committee unanimously passed a motion Thursday night to demolish the former Riverbank School after it was requested by the owner to do so.

After the building went up in flames in August, engineers hired by owner Ahmad Zeitoun said it should be torn down because the structure has become unstable.

The school was built around 1870 and designated a heritage site by the city in 1980.

Only the outer stone walls remain following the fire, but the owner has agreed to salvage the fieldstone used in constructing the walls for use in future commemoration.

"I don't think there are enough community gardens in the area, so I just thought we could make a community garden and have some of the stonework incorporated into the garden, with a big plaque or something that's symbolic as well," said Zeitoun.

A city staff report says after the structure is demolished, Cambridge council will determine if the heritage designating by-law for the property should be amended or repealed.