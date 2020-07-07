KITCHENER -- Former Cambridge councillor and MPP William "Bill" Barlow died at the age of 89 over the weekend.

He was affectionately known as "Bowtie Bill" for his signature look.

Barlow, who was born on Feb. 20, 1931, served as Alderman for the City of Galt from 1967 to 1972. He moved on to Cambridge council from 1973 to 1977. After his retirement from council, he moved to provincial politics. He was elected as Cambridge and North Dumfries' MPP in 1981 and again in 1987.

"Bill was truly committed to public service and to his community. We always related well on different issues. He was a true gentleman, respectful, engaged, caring and thoughtful," a statement from Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry said in part. "Even in recent years, he would speak eloquently as a delegate at council on a variety of topical issues. He was extremely passionate about politics, and the growth and development of his beloved Cambridge."

Barlow was inducted into the Cambridge Hall of Fame in 2019 for his work in local clubs, community associations and cultural projects.

His obituary said he died at home surrounded by his family on July 5.