Former Brantford Bulldog makes his NHL debut

Thursday was the biggest night in Ryan Winterton’s hockey career.

The 20-year-old Markham native, who formerly played for the Brantford Bulldogs and London Knights, made his NHL debut with the Seattle Kraken.

Winterton was with the Hamilton Bulldogs (now the Brantford Bulldogs) from 2019 to 2022. He then played one season with the Knights where he was a standout during their 2023 OHL championship run. Winterton recorded 12 goals and 36 points during 34 games with the Knights.

The 6-foot-2 forward was drafted by the Kraken 67th overall in the 2021 draft.

Winterton’s been playing for the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds, an affiliate for the Seattle Kraken.

On Wednesday he was recalled from the Firebirds along with Shane Wright.

“It’s been kind of crazy, actually,” he said in an interview with the Kraken organization before Thursday night’s game. “Just living out my childhood dream which is kind of surreal. I don’t think it’s hit me yet.”

Winterton said he wasn’t prepared to get the call.

“I was legit about to fall asleep when our coach called us. I think I missed the first call. He called me back and I thought I should answer. I was definitely up quick, I wasn’t tired after that. It was awesome. I was scared for a bit, but it was the best news I could have got.”

The Seattle Kraken played the Colorado Avalanche at 9 p.m. EST.