Ford calls for more federal funding as local, Ontario hospitals continue to face closures

As Premier Doug Ford called for more healthcare funding from the federal government at an announcement in Stratford, several hospitals in the surrounding area continued to deal with staff shortages and temporary closures.

Ford was at auto part supplier Dyna Mig Wednesday morning to announce the province’s plan to fill 500 auto manufacturing jobs in the province. A total of $5 million will go to helping youth, woman, and other under represented groups in the sector.

Questions following the announcement were dominated by another labour shortage, as the premier was asked about what his governmentisdoing to stop emergency departments and operating rooms from temporarily closing.

“We’re doing everything we can,” said Ford. “We’re pushing the College of Nurses to expedite the internationally trained nurses. We ended up getting 760 through the system, but that’s not enough. We need a lot more. We added 3,100 beds to the system. We hired 10,500 workers since the start of the pandemic.”

Ford is also calling on the federal government once again for financial support.

“It's not sustainable that the federal government is giving us 22 per cent. We're paying 78 per cent. And that's across the country. Unacceptable,” said Ford. “We’re going to continue asking the federal government to step up and do their fair share. There’s never been a more important time to do so.”

LOCAL HOSPITALS FEELING THE CRUNCH

On the same day Ford was in Stratford, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) announced further temporary emergency department closures at nearby hospitals in St. Marys and Clinton.

“Increased demands on the healthcare system, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, are leading to staffing vacancies. These pressures will continue throughout the summer,” a media release from the HPHA said.

The ER in in the town of St. Marys has been sporadically closed or on adjusted hours since April.

Meanwhile, the emergency rooms in Wingham, Listowel, Chesley, Clinton and Seaforth have all been staggering their temporary closures since mid-July.

Also in mid-July, the Louise Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest announced it would be adjusting its overnight ER hours due to staffing shortages and COVID-19 outbreaks.

In Waterloo Region, Grand River Hospital has been forced to close one of its operating rooms, and postpone some elective surgeries because 120 staff members were off with COVID-19.

The average ER wait time at Grand River is 2.7 hours, 2.9 hoursat Cambridge Memorial Hospital, two hoursat St. Mary’s General Hospital, and 2.8 hoursat Guelph General. The provincial average wait time is two hours and six minutes.

Over the long weekend, 25 hospitals across Ontario were forced to make changes to their operations.

With files from CTV Toronto