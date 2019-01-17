

CTV Kitchener





A daring break-in at a Cambridge plaza has left employees shaken.

Surveillance footage shows two men smashing a convenience store door and entering into the Hasty Market early Monday morning.

In the four minute video, a dark truck can be seen pulling up to the plaza on Saginaw Parkway, two suspects getting out, and forcing their way in.

What appears to be a newspaper is thrown toward the store before the men appear to notice someone and take off.

The suspects are described as between 5’6 and 5’7 and wearing dark clothes and hats.

Waterloo Regional Police say that once inside, the two males forced open an ATM and took an unknown amount of cash.

People who work in the area say nothing like this has happened before.

Police are urging anyone with information to call them or crime stoppers.