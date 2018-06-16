

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





15 food trucks and thousands of hungry people took over King Street between Queen and College Streets on Saturday for the King StrEATery Food Truck Festival.

The event was hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo Region, and the Downtown BIA.

It brought out over 5,000 people last year, and was projected to achieve those numbers again this year.

The event, which ran from 3-9pm, featured live music, magicians, drum circles and more.

The food truck festival raised money to support BBBSWR.