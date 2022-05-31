Food trucks can now operate in Kitchener residential neighbourhoods for the summer

After a two-year pilot project, the City of Kitchener has given the green light for food trucks to operate in residential neighbourhoods.

Council approved the bylaw amendment at a Monday night meeting.

This includes expanding permissions, creating a new type of licence, and accepting business licence applications online.

A new online application process is also expected to launch later this year that will allow business owners to apply or renew their licence as well as pay by credit card.

This approval comes after a review of the bylaw, associated fees, and process that the city says will support neighbourhoods, community organizations, and businesses.

The new business licensing bylaw now includes more reflective definitions, new categories, and reduced fees for shorter-term pop-up businesses.

The food truck pilot project was originally conceived during the start of the pandemic and renewed in April of last year.