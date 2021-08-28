Food Market put on by students in Waterloo

KITCHENER -

Students are connecting the community with locally grown food through the youth food market.

The Saturday afternoon event at Seven Shores Café in Waterloo was put on by the student-run initiative Waterloo Region School Food Gardens.

“It’s a chance to take a bit more of an active role learning about the food system,” said Allison Eady of the initiative. “It’s a chance to really learn about where food comes from on a deeper level, how food gets to the grocery stores and what the actual food industry looks like.”

Community members were invited to come with a reusable bag and pick up a variety of fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Honey, flowers, and coffee were also offered.