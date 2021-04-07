Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported robbery of a food delivery person in Kitchener.

Police were called to the incident around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Lakeside Drive and Blue Ridge Avenue.

They say the victim was completing a delivery in the area when he was approached by two male teenagers.

The suspects brandished knives, demanded money and food, then fled into a nearby park with some of the victim’s person items, according to officials.

There were no physical injuries reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.