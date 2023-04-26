Food bank use in Waterloo region at an all-time high

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region says they saw record-breaking numbers of people accessing local food assistance programs last month.

The food band says food insecurity is rapidly rising in Waterloo region and right across the province.

It says data provided by community partners as part of the Community Food Assistance Network shows that 735 households accessed assistance, a year-over-year increase of 89 percent.

The data also shows one in 14 households in Waterloo region are struggling to put food on the table, up from one in 20.

“Food banks are now the norm for more individuals and families in our community,” says Kim Wilhelm, interim CEO of The Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

“Our March numbers paint a grim picture of how many of our neighbours can’t afford to put food on the table.”

Wilhelm says the numbers the food bank is seeing are not sustainable.

She is calling on elected officials from all levels to make addressing food insecurity a priority.