Food Bank of Waterloo Region surpasses summer meal collection goal

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region says about half of people who use its services are from single-person households. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) The Food Bank of Waterloo Region says about half of people who use its services are from single-person households. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver