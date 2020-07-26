KITCHENER -- The Food Bank of Waterloo Region held a drive-thru food drive over the weekend to collect donations while limiting contact between volunteers and those donating.

People just had to pull up their cars to a stand set up at Zehrs at Conestoga Mall on Saturday morning.

Volunteers with gloves and masks were there to take food and monetary donations.

“Right now with people not working, or just going back to work, and schools being closed the food insecurity is there in the region. We just need to be there and help our neighbours,” says Amanda Stanzel, volunteer for the Food Back of Waterloo Region.

The Food Bank is aiming to provide half a million meals for children in the community this summer with initiatives like these.

The Cambridge Self-Help Food Bank also held a similar drive-thru style food collection last month.