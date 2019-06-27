

CTV Kitchener





Summer is a tough time of year for local food banks.

There’s a dramatic decrease in donations as schools and workplaces take a break from their food drives.

So the Food Bank of Waterloo Region has launched a new campaign called “Full Bellies, Happy Hearts.”

They’re hoping to raise 500,000 meals by the end of August.

“Our inventory is getting a bit depleted so we really want to make sure that we have enough food and funds to meet the needs of our community,” says Wendi Campbell of the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

More than 34,000 people in our community use some kind of emergency food program.

That’s why it’s important to encourage donations throughout the year.