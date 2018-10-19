

CTV Kitchener





An evening event raised $22,000 for a local charity on Thursday.

The money was raised to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo Region programming.

“That goes to ensuring that every child has a mentor that needs one,” said event organizer Kierra Young.

Taps and Apps is a ticketed food and drink event, wherein businesses donate their time and products to raise money for the charity.

It was held at the Lokal, the lounge at the Walper Hotel.

Beer, cider, spirits and tea were on offer from about 10 different businesses.

Different appetizers from restaurants and makers around the region allowed people to try a variety of foods.

“It’s really all about showcasing the best food and drink in the Waterloo Region while helping the kids that grow up here,” Young said.

The annual event held its sophomore year on Thursday, enjoying a second sold-out showing.