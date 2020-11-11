KITCHENER -- After five consecutive days with record-breaking daytime high temperatures, cooler more seasonal air has returned to Southern Ontario.

Kitchener-Waterloo joined a list of communities in breaking record highs Nov. 6 to 10, and although Wednesday felt much cooler, a record was broken overnight.

The record high to break for Nov.11 in Waterloo Region was 17.2 degrees Celsius set in 1964. Between midnight and 1 a.m. the temperature at the Region of Waterloo International Airport reached 18.3 C.

A cold-front passed through during the pre-dawn hours bringing an end to the record-breaking warmth. At 7 a.m. in Waterloo Region the temperature was still 16 C, but by 3 p.m. the temperature tumbled to 9 C.

A brisk west northwest wind didn’t help, gusting 20-40 km/h through the afternoon in KW.

Although temperatures are cool, sunshine continues Thursday with the chance of a few showers or flurries Friday.