Music filled Waterloo Park as part of the annual summer concert series.

The Galt Kilties, a community concert band based out of Cambridge, performed in front of a large crowd on Sunday evening.

The band, formed in 1902, is made up of 40 musicians and performs show tunes, big band selections, classical, and folk music.

The performances are held at the band shell beginning at 7 p.m. every Sunday for the entire summer.

On July 15, the Waterloo Concert Band will be performing.