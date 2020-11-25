KITCHENER -- It is a grey afternoon for many in Southern Ontario, as fog and mist linger.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday Environment Canada issued Fog Advisories for several areas including Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

The advisory said there will be "near zero visibility" due to the fog.

Dense fog continues into the evening, and will improve slightly as rain develops later today.

Periods of rain are expected overnight and will taper off Thursday morning.

Temperatures climb into the double digits Thursday, although with mainly cloudy conditions.