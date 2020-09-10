KITCHENER -- A fog advisory has been lifted for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Environment Canada warned there would be zero visibility for parts of Thursday morning before the fog dissipates.

The alert was issued just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, with the agency saying that visibility can significantly and suddenly drop off on the roads.

Those travelling should be prepared for reduced visibility and drive cautiously.

The fog advisory includes Guelph, Erin, Southern Wellington County, as well as Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge.

A fog advisory was also issued for the County of Brant and Oxford County on Thursday morning.

The agency lifted advisories for all areas just beofre 8 a.m. Thursday.