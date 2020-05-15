KITCHENER -- A fog advisory has been issued for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Environment Canada says there will be near zero visibility for parts of Friday morning before the fog dissipates well ahead of noon.

They warn that visibility can significantly and suddenly drop off on the roads.

Those travelling should be prepared for zero visibility and drive cautiously.

Showers are also expected to begin this morning and last into the afternoon for the Kitchener-Waterloo area.

There is a risk of thunderstorms before noon as15-25 mm of rain is expected to fall.

Environment Canada says winds of 20 km/h will gust up to 40 km/h this afternoon.