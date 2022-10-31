Fog advisory issued for Waterloo region ahead of trick-or-treating
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory across much of southern Ontario, including Waterloo region, and is offering safety tips for trick-or-treaters.
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, the weather agency said dense fog is expected this evening into Tuesday morning.
The fog advisory will impact a large portion of southern Ontario. (Environment Canada)
“With high pedestrian activity due to Halloween, motorists are encouraged to exercise increased caution when driving,” the weather agency said.
The advisory said the dense fog has the potential to create near-zero visibility.
Environment Canada is encouraging those going trick-or-treating to pick brightly coloured costumes and add reflective tape to costumes to increase visibility.
“Give each child a flashlight to carry to make them more visible to motorists and others,” the alert said. “If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”
