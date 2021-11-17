Fog advisory issued for Waterloo Region

KITCHENER -

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Waterloo Region.

According to the advisory, which was issued around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, there could be "near zero visibility" due to fog. It's expected to last into the evening.

"Areas which have snow cover on the ground can expect the lowest visibilities in fog. Fog is expected to lift near or after midnight tonight with the passage of a cold front," the advisory said in part.

Travel may be "hazardous" in some areas, the weather agency said.