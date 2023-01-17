Fog advisory in effect for Waterloo-Wellington

Environment Canada is warning of near-zero visibility due to dense fog.

On Tuesday, just before 11 a.m., the weather agency issued the alert for parts of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo region and Wellington County.

“Areas of dense fog will continue into this afternoon. Visibility is expected to improve from west to east this afternoon. Fog may be slower to dissipate over areas of higher terrain,” the weather agency said. “Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

The fog is expected to continue into Tuesday afternoon.