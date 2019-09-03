Featured
Fog advisory in effect for Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Thick fog settles in southern Ontario. (Jan. 21, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 6:20AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 3, 2019 6:21AM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the Region of Waterloo and Wellington County.
An advisory has also been issued for Grey Bruce and Dufferin County.
Expect localized dense fog patches early this morning.
Visibility may be suddenly reduced dramatically, including near-zero visibility in some areas.