

CTV Kitchener





A fog advisory is in effect for Waterloo Region, Guelph and Most of Wellington County.

Environment Canada says near zero visibility is expected in some areas.

It is expected to stick around until late morning.

Anticipate difficult driving conditions in some areas.

The following areas are under an advisory Kitchener, Cambridge, Region of Waterloo, Guelph, Erin, Southern Wellington County, Mount Forest, Arthur, and Northern Wellington County.