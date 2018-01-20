

CTV Kitchener





Hundreds of people gathered at Carl Zehr Square on Saturday to promote advancements in women’s rights and highlight the work yet to be done in the fight for equality.

Kitchener was one of about 40 Canadian communities hosting marches or rallies in support of women. Many more took place in the United States, where Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Carolina Miranda helped organize the Kitchener event. Last January, she had been part of a massive march in Washington. Since then, she said, high-profile cases of women bringing sexual assault allegations against powerful men have given her hope that things are changing for the better.

“Women are starting to feel safe to come out and tell you (their stories),” she said.

Some attendees showed their support with handmade signs featuring phrases like “I’m with her” and “Hear our voice.”

The event was MCed by Sarah Wiley, who wore a shirt reading “This is what a feminist looks like.”

“We’re going to keep showing up and keep protesting injustice as it keeps happening,” she said.

Many attendees of the rally and march brought their children – especially daughters – along and spoke of wanting to show them the importance of fighting for women’s rights.

“I’ve got two daughters … and I just want them to understand what it means to be a woman, and that they can grow up to be strong,” said Karen Maleka.

Ann Marie Beals followed the same theme, saying she wanted as many voices heard fighting for equality as possible.

“I’m tired of living in a world where we’re not appreciated and respected for who we are,” she said.

“I want my daughters to grow up in a world where they don’t have to march for something as basic as respect.”

While the crowd was predominantly female – as might have been expected, given the theme of the day – a number of men dotted the crowd as well, calling themselves allies of women.

Matthew Brenner brought his four-month-old daughter along to her first public protest rally.

“It’s important that women’s voices be heard,” he said.

“Too often they’re ignored or overshadowed by men.”