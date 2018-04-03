

CTV Kitchener





A Norfolk County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing packages from several properties in Haldimand County.

The man is accused of stealing packages at properties on Haldimand Road 9 and Haldimand Road 56 in Empire Corners, about 15 kilometres northeast of Cayuga.

Haldimand County OPP say people started complaining to Canada Post about missing mail last December, and the complaints were forwarded to police last month.

A 61-year-old man, who police say worked in the area delivering flyers, is facing charges of theft and possession of property obtained by crime.