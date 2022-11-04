Flu season starting early, says Huron Perth Public Health
Several cases of the influenza have been found in children under the age of five, according to Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH).
On Friday, HPPH said influenza season has also started several weeks earlier than usual in Huron Perth. This updated comes nearly a week after HPPH confirmed the season’s first case of influenza in a Huron County resident.
“This is a noteworthy development because influenza testing is very limited so HPPH does not typically see this number of lab-confirmed cases of influenza in children this young,” HPPH said in a news release.
According to HPPH, children under five years old have a higher risk of complications, and even death, from the flu. This is because their immune systems are still developing, and their airways are small and more easily blocked.
“Even healthy children can become seriously ill with the flu,” said Dr. Miriam Klassen, Huron Perth medical officer of health in a news release “Our best defence against flu and its complications is influenza immunization. I encourage all residents aged six months and older to get their flu shot as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones.”
Symptoms of flu include fever, chills, cough, stuffy nose, and muscle aches. Testing for the virus is usually limited to the emergency department and patients in hospital. If you think you have the flu, stay home until symptoms have improved.
