

Jennifer K. Baker, CTV Kitchener





Time to stock up on tissues, cough candies and cold and flu medicine.

Public Health says there are already two confirmed cases of influenza in Waterloo Region.

“These first cases are a signal that the flu season has started,” say Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s acting Medical Officer of Health. “The best way for people to protect themselves and their loved ones from the flu is to get immunized.”

Vaccines are now available through pharmacies, primary health care providers, walk-in clinics and flu clinics.

While cases of the flu are expected this time of year, Public Health says the number of reported illnesses is actually lower than expected.

Symtoms of the flu include fever, chills, coughing, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, headache and muscle or joint aches.

Anyone experiencing symptoms are advised to:

Stay home until the symptoms begin to lessen

Cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when sneezing or coughing

If tissues are not available – cough or sneeze into the upper sleeve or elbow of clothing

Do not visit persons in hospitals or retirement/long term care homes

Patients are also asked to wash their hands frequently with soap and warm water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.