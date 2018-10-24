

CTV Kitchener





Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has reported its first case of lab-confirmed flu in the area.

The organization reminded the public to get a flu vaccination in order to avoid getting sick.

“Get the flu shot to protect yourself and those around you,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, CEO of WDGPH in a statement.

According to a news release, flu germs can survive on a surface for up to eight hours.

Flu clinics are planned in the coming weeks as follows:

Tuesday, October 30, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Orangeville Public Health office, 180 Broadway

Thursday, November 1, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Guelph Public Health office, 160 Chancellors Way

Monday, November 19, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fergus Public Health office, 474 Wellington Road #18, Suite 100

Tuesday, November 20, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Orangeville Public Health office, 180 Broadway

Thursday, November 29, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Guelph Public Health office, 160 Chancellors Way

Hand-washing and avoiding touching one’s mouth, nose or eyes is recommended to avoid the spread of any flu germs.

Waterloo Region Public Health offers a number of flu clinics as well, found on their website.