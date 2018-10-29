

CTV Kitchener





Regional public health announced that its first lab-tested case of flu has been confirmed for the season.

“Flu season, the peak time for influenza, is November through April each year,” the Region of Waterloo website said.

The website encouraged people to get the flu shot through health care providers, pharmacies or walk-in, public health or community clinics.

Public health flu clinics were scheduled from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Cambridge Public Health clinic on Nov. 6 and 20, as well as on Jan. 20 for children requiring a second dose.

Waterloo’s Public Health Clinic had flu clinics on Nov. 1, 8, 15 and 22, and on Jan. 10 for children needing the second dose.

For a complete list of community flu clinics, you can visit the Region of Waterloo website.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health announced its first case of flu on Oct. 24.