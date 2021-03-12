KITCHENER -- While the entired Grand River Watershed is still under a flood watch, the peaks have passed for high risk areas like New Hamburg and Ayr.

The Grand River Conservation Authority says warm temperatures and runoff from snow melt has resulted in high water levels through the weekend into next week.

The Nith River hit its peak in Ayr this morning and New Hamburg yesterday, according to the GRCA.

Municipal coordinators were asked to monitor the situation closely,

The GRCA says, as of Saturday, there are no concerns for addition fooding based on current forecasts.

A flood watch is still in effect for the entire Grand River watershed.

On Friday, Ayr had road closed signs ready to put up if water levels rise.

"Hopefully it will not get into any of the buildings along here, but it will approach the buildings," North Dumfries Fire Chief Robert Shantz said on Friday.

That night, the community was still in a flood warning with water levels from the Nith high along areas like the Stanley Street.

"You'll see about two to three feet of water in this area," Cam Linwood with the GRCA said. "We're right adjacent to the river. It will affect some of the roads in this area, but it is a typical spring event."

Many residents are used to seeing flooding in the spring.

"If you build on the river, you're going to have to deal with cyclical flooding," Andrew Quin said.

Parts of Three Bridges Road in St. Jacobs are still closed.