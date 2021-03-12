KITCHENER -- The flood watch for the entire Grand River Watershed has come to an end.

Instead, the Grand River Conservation Authority has replaced it with a watershed conditions statement that states there are still unsafe conditions in local waterways.

In a Sunday news release, they say river flows are beginning to recede, but will remain high throughout the week.

The conservation authority is reminding residents to stay safe along the water bodies and watch out for slippery conditions.

On Saturday, the Nith River had hit its peak level, while the river in New Hamburg hit its peak on Friday.

Municipal coordinators were asked to monitor the situation closely,

The GRCA says, as of Saturday, there are no concerns for additional flooding based on current forecasts.

On Friday, Ayr had road closed signs ready to put up if water levels rise.

"Hopefully it will not get into any of the buildings along here, but it will approach the buildings," North Dumfries Fire Chief Robert Shantz said on Friday.

That night, the community was still in a flood warning with water levels from the Nith high along areas like the Stanley Street.

"You'll see about two to three feet of water in this area," Cam Linwood with the GRCA said. "We're right adjacent to the river. It will affect some of the roads in this area, but it is a typical spring event."

Many residents are used to seeing flooding in the spring.

"If you build on the river, you're going to have to deal with cyclical flooding," Andrew Quin said.

Parts of Three Bridges Road in St. Jacobs are still closed.