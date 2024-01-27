Flood warnings issued for New Hamburg, Ayr

Two Waterloo Region towns will be on alert for flooding throughout the weekend.

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has issued flood warnings for New Hamburg and Ayr.

The agency says river flows are expected to reach a warning level 2 for New Hamburg Saturday afternoon.

River flows in Ayr are expected to be reach a warning level 1 by Sunday morning.

Both townships have been advised to notify affected property owners and monitor conditions.

Initially, Ayr was initially put in a flood watch.

GRCA says that between 30-60 mm of rain fell over the watershed since Tuesday and, combined with above freezing temperatures, has created flood prone conditions.

The warnings will be in effect until Monday unless updated.