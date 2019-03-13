

CTV Kitchener





The Grand River Conservation Authority has issued a combined flood warning and flood watch.

As temperatures are expected to climb into the teens and active weather could bring rain, a flood warning was issued for New Hamburg and Ayr.

Flows in the Nith River in those areas are expected to peak on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, respectively.

A flood watch was also issued for the following places:

Grand Valley, Grand River

West Montrose, Grand River

City of Brantford and Six Nations, Grand River

Caledonia and Cayuga, Grand River

Drayton, Conestogo River

St. Jacobs, Conestogo River

City of Cambridge, Speed River

Major reservoirs are storing runoff in an effort to reduce downstream flooding.

The GRCA is reminding the public to exercise caution around water bodies, where banks can be slippery.

The flood warning will remain in effect until 4:00 p.m. Thursday, when an updated message will be issued.