Flood warnings issued as temperatures creep higher
The Nith River is seen, partially covered by ice, in Ayr, Ont., on Monday, March 16, 2015. (Abigail Bimman / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 6:58PM EDT
The Grand River Conservation Authority has issued a combined flood warning and flood watch.
As temperatures are expected to climb into the teens and active weather could bring rain, a flood warning was issued for New Hamburg and Ayr.
Flows in the Nith River in those areas are expected to peak on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, respectively.
A flood watch was also issued for the following places:
- Grand Valley, Grand River
- West Montrose, Grand River
- City of Brantford and Six Nations, Grand River
- Caledonia and Cayuga, Grand River
- Drayton, Conestogo River
- St. Jacobs, Conestogo River
- City of Cambridge, Speed River
Major reservoirs are storing runoff in an effort to reduce downstream flooding.
The GRCA is reminding the public to exercise caution around water bodies, where banks can be slippery.
The flood warning will remain in effect until 4:00 p.m. Thursday, when an updated message will be issued.