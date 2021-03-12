KITCHENER -- Areas of the Nith River in New Hamburg and Ayr remain under a flood warning on Friday afternoon.

The Grand River Conservation Authority said warm temperatures and runoff from snow melt has resulted in high water levels through the weekend into next week.

The flood warning remains in effect for:

Nith River (New Hamburg): GRCA officials said flows have peaked and will likely recede through the weekend.

Nith River (Ayr): Flows near Ayr are expected to increase through Friday evening.

Municipal coordinators are asked to monitor the situation closely.

A flood watch is still in effect for the entire Grand River watershed.

Ayr has road closed signs ready to put up if water levels rise.

"Hopefully it will not get into any of the buildings along here, but it will approach the buildings," North Dumfries Fire Chief Robert Shantz said.

"You'll see about two to three feet of water in this area," Cam Linwood with the GRCA said. "We're right adjacent to the river. It will affect some of the roads in this area, but it is a typical spring event."

Many residents are used to seeing flooding in the spring.

"If you build on the river, you're going to have to deal with cyclical flooding," Andrew Quin said.

Parts of Three Bridges Road in St. Jacobs are still closed.