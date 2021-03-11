KITCHENER -- A flood warning is still in effect for some areas in the Grand River watershed.

The Grand River Conservation Authority said warm conditions have melted snow pack in the watershed, resulting in increased runoff.

A thunderstorm rolled through Waterloo Region on Thursday evening. A post on social media showed flooding at the Nith River.

A flood warning remains in effect for:

Nith River (New Hamburg and Ayr): Flows in the area should peak overnight Thursday into Friday morning. A risk of flooding from ice jams is still in place.

Conestogo River (St. Jacobs): Flood coordinators in Woolwich Township should maintain the closure of the low level bridge at 1505 Three Bridges Road.

A flood watch is still in place for the entire Grand River watershed.

Municipal officials should watch water levels closely.