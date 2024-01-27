Flood warning issued for New Hamburg, flood watch for Ayr

Two Waterloo Region towns will be on alert for flooding throughout the weekend.

The Grand River Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for New Hamburg and a flood watch for Ayr.

The agency says river flows are expected to reach a warning level 2 for New Hamburg Saturday afternoon.

The Township of Wilmot has been advised to notify affected property owners and monitor conditions.

River flows in Ayr are expected to be high and continue to rise for the afternoon and into Sunday and will be monitored as well.

The warning and watch will be in effect until Monday unless updated.