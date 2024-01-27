KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Flood warning issued for New Hamburg, flood watch for Ayr

    The Nith River spills its banks in New Hamburg on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. The Nith River spills its banks in New Hamburg on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.
    Share

    Two Waterloo Region towns will be on alert for flooding throughout the weekend.

    The Grand River Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for New Hamburg and a flood watch for Ayr.

    The agency says river flows are expected to reach a warning level 2 for New Hamburg Saturday afternoon.

    The Township of Wilmot has been advised to notify affected property owners and monitor conditions.

    River flows in Ayr are expected to be high and continue to rise for the afternoon and into Sunday and will be monitored as well.

    The warning and watch will be in effect until Monday unless updated.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News