The Grand River Conservation Authority is issuing a flood warning for the areas along the Grand River in Haldimand County.

Officials say they’re anticipating a wind-driven surge on Lake Erie and it is expected to peak just after midnight.

They say the surge levels of this magnitude have not been seen since December 1985.

Waterways could rise almost three and a half metres and could cause severe flooding along shorelines.

There is also a risk that ice could be pushed up into the Grand River downstream of the Dunnville Dam.

The GRCA has asked the public to stay away from these areas.